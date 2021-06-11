Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0021

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Opus has a total market cap of $295,890.62 and $9.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00834933 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087469 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

