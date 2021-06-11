Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.52. 499,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,300,004. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

