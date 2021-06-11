Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.20. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 11,100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$43.32 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.