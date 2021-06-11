Orbs (ORBS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.61 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $157.62 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

