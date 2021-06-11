Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.33

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $222.60 million and $32.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.01 or 0.00828175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,821,514 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

