Orchid Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $205.51 million and $16.74 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00759273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084447 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 683,329,583 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

