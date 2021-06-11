O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 170.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $527.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $401.65 and a one year high of $568.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

