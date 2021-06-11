OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.83.

OrganiGram stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.85. 188,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.42. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

