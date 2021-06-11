Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

