Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $569,827.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $569,827.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040251 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.