OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $114.27 million and $1.48 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,660,265 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

