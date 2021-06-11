Origo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1.23 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00758060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

