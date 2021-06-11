Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 277,121 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $10,545,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

