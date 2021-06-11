Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 953.8% in May

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 953.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. 46,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,367. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

