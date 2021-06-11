Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 260.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at $594,261,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,895,671 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,094 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

