OWNDATA Reaches Market Cap of $710,016.04 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $710,016.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00134013 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.17 or 0.00696681 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

