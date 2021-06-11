Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Insider Simon Joyner Buys 166,538 Shares

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) insider Simon Joyner acquired 166,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,468.73 ($28,906.24).
Simon Joyner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 16th, Simon Joyner bought 100,000 shares of Ozgrowth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,700.00 ($15,500.00).
Ozgrowth Company Profile
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ozgrowth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozgrowth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.