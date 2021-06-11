Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Insider Simon Joyner Buys 166,538 Shares

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) insider Simon Joyner acquired 166,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,468.73 ($28,906.24).

Simon Joyner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Simon Joyner bought 100,000 shares of Ozgrowth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,700.00 ($15,500.00).

Ozgrowth Company Profile

Ozgrowth Limited is a fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm also invests in alternative investment markets. Ozgrowth Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

