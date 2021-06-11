PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $293,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PACCAR by 87.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

