Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the May 13th total of 2,085,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.0 days.

PCFBF remained flat at $$0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

