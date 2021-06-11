Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

