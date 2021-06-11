Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund Acquires 4,200 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 155,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,460. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

