Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Kristen Marie Williams Sells 5,689 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85.

PCRX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 750,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

