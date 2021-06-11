Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.47

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 821406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

