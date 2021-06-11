Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 6,255 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00.

PANW traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,409. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

