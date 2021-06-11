Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00.

Palomar stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 92,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.12 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

