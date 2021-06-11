Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.