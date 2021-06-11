Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 148,990 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,990 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Hologic worth $88,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

