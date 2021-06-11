Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,855 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $70,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. 2,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

