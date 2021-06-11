Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $77,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,735. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

