Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 522 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $59,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $390.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.