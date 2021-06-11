Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 68,125 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $56,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. 1,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,040. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

