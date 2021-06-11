Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76,412 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $127,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $124.30. 17,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

