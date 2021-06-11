Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Qorvo worth $97,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.50. 910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

