Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $104.48 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,519 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $104,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,519,066. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.