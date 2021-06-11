Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $124.95 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,043 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $124,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.97. 54,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

