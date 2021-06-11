Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $48.80 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 49,515 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE:ABT remained flat at $$110.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,611. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

