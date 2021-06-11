Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $61.95 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $61,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.17. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,775. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

