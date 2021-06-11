Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $79.48 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,013.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,334 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $79,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 218,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

NYSE:C opened at $76.89 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

