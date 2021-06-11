Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $94.39 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238,567 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Electric worth $94,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

