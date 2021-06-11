Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $98.94 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Humana worth $98,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $418.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.