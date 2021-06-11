Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,201.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,670 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $115.90. 7,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,188,194. The firm has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

