Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,056 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Fortinet worth $95,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $229.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

