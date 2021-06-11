Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of McKesson worth $66,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,485. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

