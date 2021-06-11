Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $58,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $463.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,052. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.53. The stock has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

