Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 651,801 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 651,801 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 99,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

