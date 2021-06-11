Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,867. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

