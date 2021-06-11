Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $103,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

