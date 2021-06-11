Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.47 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $20.53 or 0.00054944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $32.49 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.38 or 0.00763771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084536 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

