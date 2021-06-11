PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $212.96 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.92 or 0.00045689 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $212.96 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00827808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00087298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.54 or 0.08170060 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 179,498,417 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

