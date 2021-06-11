Pantos Market Cap Reaches $4.29 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $21,444.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00176295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00196953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.01235998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.81 or 0.99756878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

